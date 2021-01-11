Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was grievously injured after four men allegedly raped her. They then inserted an iron rod into her private parts in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh incident is similar to the Nirbhaya case and another gangrape in Uttar Pradesh a few days back. The police said Monday that the four accused have been detained.

The incident took place Saturday night following which the woman has been undergoing treatment in a hospital in neighbouring Rewa district. Giving this information Amiliya police station in-charge Deepak Baghel said her condition is improving.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters Monday in Bhopal that no culprit will be spared. A speedy trial will be conducted into the case and the accused will be punished, he said.

According to the police official, the woman’s husband died about four years back. She was living with her two children and 40-year-old sister in a shanty on a hillock near Hardi village, about 60 km from the district headquarters. She ran a shop from her shanty to earn her livelihood, the official said.

Around 10 pm Saturday, four men approached her and asked for water. When the woman told them that she did not have water, the accused broke into the home. They then allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts, the official said quoting the victim’s complaint.

The woman subsequently fainted due to excessive bleeding. Her two sons, aged 16 and 18, were not at home at the time of the incident. Her sister could not call anyone for help at that time as their house is located in a desolate place, the police official said.

Later, the woman’s sister called an auto-rickshaw from Hardi village and took her to Amiliya police station. Then she was was taken to Sidhi district hospital, said the official

The police are currently questioning the four accused. The accused belong to the same village as the woman, the official said. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), said the official.