Khurda: In another shameful incident of sexual violence against women, police rescued a gangrape victim from a place near the crematorium ground besides P N College under Khurda Adarsh police station Wednesday evening.

Some local people first spotted the woman sobbing with torn clothes. When asked, she told them that she did not wish to live any longer. Sensing the case, they immediately informed the police, the fire department and also called up an ambulance. Later, police and fire department personnel reached the spot and rescued the victim, who was in a serious condition. She was then rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

On being informed, Khurda superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Kumar Swain, the SDPO and the Khurda Adarsh police station’s inspector-in-charge visited the victim at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and enquired about her health condition.

Receiving the victim’s complaint, the Khurda Adarsh police have transferred the case to Khandagiri police station.

According to the complaint, the victim, a resident of Gania area in Nayagarh district, was staying at a place in Khurda town. Wednesday she had gone to Bhubaneswar for some work. In the afternoon, she hitchhiked in a car and was returning to Khurda town. On the way, the youths travelling in the same car took their turns on her. It was when she cried out for help that the miscreants threw her out of the car at the crematorium ground.

The victim described her ordeal before the police after her mother reached the DHH. Khurda police said that the case has been transferred to Khandagiri police since the victim hitchhiked from Khandagiri area.

Meanwhile, Khandagiri police have launched an investigation into the matter and have nabbed one person involved in the case.

The accused has been identified as Manoranjan Mohanty of Kuduari village under Jatni police limits Thursday after. Police also seized the car from his possession.

Terming the case as ‘a sensitive one’, BJP’s Khurda circle’s women’s wing leader Meena Das demanded stringent action against the culprits.

PNN