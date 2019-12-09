Sambalpur: A 37-year old woman was allegedly gangraped by four youths at a deserted location in Bareipali here Saturday night. The police have detained four youths in this connection.

Local residents found the survivor in a semi-conscious condition near Bareipali. They informed the Ainthapalli police who rescued the victim. Later, she was shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in a critical condition. Doctors have conducted a medical examination on her.

After regaining consciousness the woman revealed that she belonged to a village near Hirakud and had come to Sambalpur for some work Saturday.

While returning home she was waiting near a liquor shop at Remed when she was offered lift by a youth. Later, the youth forcibly took her to a deserted locality and raped her. Three others also joined the youth and took turns on the victim.

According to the victim, after being gangraped she was abandoned near Bareipali area from where the woman was rescued.

The woman was rescued at 11 am Sunday and regained her senses in the evening. On the basis of her statement, Ainthapali police have detained four persons and initiated a probe.

“Four persons have been detained in this case, one among them is the prime accused. While they are being interrogated, the degree of involvement of the remaining youth is being probed. Collection of evidence and other formalities have been expedited,” police said.

PNN