Sambalpur/Kuchinda: A woman was allegedly gangraped by two persons in a jungle under Kuchinda police limits in Sambalpur district while returning home alone, police said Thursday.

She lay unconscious for five hours following the act before she could regain her sense and manage to reach home with much difficulty. She narrated her ordeal before her family members following which the latter lodged a complaint with the police Wednesday.

Police rushed to the spot with a forensic team and started an investigation. Two persons have been arrested in this connection and medical examination of the victim and the accused was also conducted.

Reports said that the woman was returning home from her maternal uncle’s house at around 10 am January 4. She decided to take a short-cut through the jungle route for home when two youths known to be her acquaintances accosted her and dragged her to an isolated place and raped her

PNN