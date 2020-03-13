Gop: A 22-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar was seriously injured after she fell from the Natya Mandap of Konark temple while taking a selfie Friday.

The injured has been identified as Subhasini Mallick (22), a resident of unit -9 area in Bhubaneswar.

According to a source, Subhasini was on a tour of the temple along with members of her family. While taking a selfie, she, somehow, lost balance and fell off from the Natya mandap of the temple.

Subhasini was rescued immediately and was rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where she continues to be under treatment. The woman has sustained injuries in her chest, head and other places owing to the incident, a doctor said.

PNN