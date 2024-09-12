New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Kapashera area of southwest Delhi, police said Thursday.

Police received a PCR call Wednesday at 10:38 pm reporting the murder, and cops arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. The woman’s body was discovered inside a house with multiple stab wounds. Crime scene investigators and forensic teams collected evidence from the location.

The woman’s brother-in-law, 32, was missing from the scene and is suspected to be involved, police said. A murder case has been registered, and authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary findings suggested that the woman had been in an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law, and a quarrel between the two occurred Wednesday night.

The victim was employed as a receptionist at a private company, while her husband works for an online retail business. The brother-in-law, the prime suspect, also works for the same company, police added.

Several teams were formed to locate the accused. By Thursday morning, at 8:30am, authorities received information from the Delhi Cantt Railway Police Station about an unidentified man found injured on the railway tracks near Bijwasan Railway Station. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition remains critical.

After further investigation, police confirmed the injured man was the same individual suspected in the Kapashera murder. Authorities are determining whether he was hit by a train or if foul play was involved. The investigation continues.

