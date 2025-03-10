Baripada: A woman was caught red-handed while allegedly trying to steal two baby girls of a patient admitted to the Maternity and Paediatric Ward of Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital for delivery in Baripada Sunday.

Locals nabbed the woman while she was trying to flee with the two girls, and handed her over to the police. Town police arrested the accused, identified as Sandhyarani Mohanta, 32, of Totapada village under Rasgobindpur police limits in Mayurbhanj district and registered a case in this connection.

According to reports, the wife of Sheikh Kamruddin, a resident of ward no-20 at Shunagadia in the town, was admitted to the hospital’s Maternity and Paediatric Ward on the sixth floor of the hospital Saturday for the birth of their third child. Kamruddin, along with their two daughters – aged around 18 months and 3 years – were seated near her hospital bed. Late Saturday night, after Kamruddin briefly stepped out, he returned to fi nd both the children missing. He immediately alerted his relatives and hospital security.

A search led to the discovery of an unknown woman on the fifth floor, carrying the children. The toddlers were safely rescued while the woman was handed over to the hospital outpost police.

When contacted, IIC Karunakar Rout refused to comment, saying the investigations are underway.

PNN