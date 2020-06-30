Nabarangpur: In a sensational case, a woman has accused another woman home guard of mentally harassing her and and forcing a physical relationship in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote area. She has lodged a police complaint at the Umerkote police station.

As per the complaint of the victim, the home guard in question had taken the complainant promising her of a job in Umerkote four years ago without the knowledge of her family and kept her at a rented accommodation in a village.

There she had been forcefully trying to establish physical relationship with her and threatening her with dire consequences if she ever revealed anything about it, the victim said.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions came as a relief for her as the home guard had to drop her at her native place May 17.

After coming to know about the ordeal she had gone through, the family members contacted the home guard who, in turn, termed the allegations as baseless. They then consulted the village panchayats members to lodge a police complaint against the home guard at the Umerkote police station.

When enquired, the victim said the woman home guard had established physical relationship with her for four years keeping her confined to a closed room. “What I need all is justice,” she said.

Umerkote inspector-in-charge (IIC) Naresh Kumar Pradhan, when contacted, said they have taken the case seriously. A case (Case No-156/20) has been registered under section 164 of the CrPC, her statement will be recorded Tuesday. “If the allegations are proved true, action will be taken against the home guard,” he added.

Our repeated attempts to contact the home guard for her reaction proved futile as she did not pick up our calls.

PNN