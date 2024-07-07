Mumbai: A woman died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a BMW car in Mumbai’s Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control, the Worli police station official said.

“Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home from Sassoon Dock in Colaba,” he said.

The driver of the car, Rajesh Shah, and one more occupant identified as Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat have been booked and detained, the Worli police station official said.

PTI