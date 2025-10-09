Nilagiri: Unavailability of ambulance in time resulted in the death of a woman after she was rendered critical in a bear attack at Tinikosia reserve forest under Nilagiri block of Balasore district Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Shantilata Naik, 54, wife of Chandramohan Naik of Panabandh village under Sajanagad panchayat and Nilagiri block in Balasore district. The incident occurred when Shantilata was collecting mushrooms with her husband in the nearby Tinakosia reserve forest. Sources said that a bear suddenly attacked Shantilata inside the forest and bit her on the neck.

Hearing her screams, her husband rushed to rescue her, and the bear fled the spot. However, she sustained deep wounds on her neck in the attack. Chandramohan reportedly called the 108 ambulance service, but due to the unavailability of a vehicle, he carried his severely injured wife on his shoulder to the Sajanagad hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted in an auto-rickshaw to Nilagiri Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.