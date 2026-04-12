Bonai: A 46-year-old woman died allegedly after being assaulted by her husband following a domestic dispute in Sundargarh district, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred Friday evening in Sasyakala village under Lahunipara police limits. According to reports, an argument broke out between Sarafi na Minj and her husband, Julu Minj, 45, over a minor issue.

In a fit of rage, the Julu allegedly attacked his wife with a wooden plank, leaving her critically injured. Family members and neighbours rushed her to the Lahunipara Community Health Centre, where she later succumbed to her injuries late at night.

Police said they were informed about the incident Saturday, following which a team reached the spot and launched an investigation. After verifying the details, officers registered a murder case (103/26). “The accused has been detained and is being interrogated.

He will be produced before a court tomorrow,” a police officer said, adding that a scientific team is assisting in the investigation.