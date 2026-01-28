G Udayagiri: Wild boar attacks claimed the life of an elderly woman and left two others seriously injured in separate incidents in the G Udayagiri area of Kandhamal district Tuesday, triggering panic among residents of nearby forest villages.

The deceased, Apsari Pradhan (60), of Kanabagiri village, was attacked while collecting firewood along with Niranjini Pradhan (60), in a forested area close to their village in the morning.

The wild boar reportedly charged at the women without warning, inflicting severe injuries.

Apsari suffered deep wounds on several parts of her body and collapsed at the spot, while Niranjini also sustained injuries.

Local villagers rushed the injured women to the G Udayagiri community health centre, where doctors administered first aid.

Due to her critical condition, Apsari was referred to the Phulbani district headquarters hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, hospital sources said.

In another incident later in the day, Sasmita Mallick (35), of Dakapala village, was attacked by a wild boar near Srikala Ghat while returning home on a motorcycle with her husband, Bapi Mallick.

The motorcycle reportedly developed a mechanical glitch and stopped midway. While inspecting the vehicle, a wild boar suddenly emerged from the nearby forest and attacked her.

Local residents intervened and rescued the couple.

Sasmita and Niranjini are undergoing treatment at the G Udayagiri CHC, and their condition is stated to be stable.