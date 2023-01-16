Berhampur: A woman died by suicide by hanging herself over an alleged domestic dispute at her Lochapada Ramakrushna Nagar residence under Nimakhandi police limits, Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kunilata Panda, 52, wife of Prafulla Panda, a businessman in this city. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police said that the couple was staying at their Ramakrushna Nagar residence while their two sons are working outside the state. Kunilata’s death became public when Prafulla, who runs a departmental store at the New Bus Stand locality, returned home for lunch Sunday afternoon. He found the collapsible gate of his house locked. After pressing the doorbell a number of times, Prafulla tried to call his wife on mobile.

However, all the calls went unanswered. Suspecting something amiss, Prafulla broke the gate and entered the house. To his utter dismay and shock, he found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan. Prafulla then informed the police. When contacted, police said that the body has been sent for postmortem and the actual reason behind the woman’s death can be ascertained only after the report is available.