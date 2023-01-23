Baripada: A youth alleged rape bid on a woman was beaten to death by the survivor at Gunjusahi village under Baripada Sadar police limits in Mayurbhanj district, police said Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mangal Murmu, 22, of Gunjusahi village. The revelation came after police recovered the decomposed body of the youth seven days after the incident in Gunjusahi jungle, Sunday. Police registered a case and also arrested the accused woman Kuni Murmu after recovering the body, IIC Madhusmita Mohanty said.

Police said Mangal visited the Makar Mela January 15, Sunday but never returned home. His mother Maisi Murmu searched for him in all possible locations but failed to trace him. Later, she lodged a missing complaint about her son at the police station, the next day. The preliminary inquiry suggested that Mangal in an inebriated condition tried to rape a woman in Gunjusahi jungle but failed to rape her after she assaulted him with a spade. She went on hitting him with a spade following which he died.

Later, she escaped from the spot. Villagers informed police after they smelled stench emanating from the jungle. Accompanied by a scientific team, police officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) at Baripada. Police also identified the body as that of the missing youth. Further investigations were on, the IIC said.