Hindol: A married woman and her paramour were forced to exchange garlands after being found in a compromising position in the former’s house at Kukuta area under Balimi police limits of Hindol block in Dhenkanal district Friday.

According to a source, the woman has been married for six years. Her husband works with a company in Mumbai and visits home occasionally.

Meanwhile, back in the village, the woman had developed an affair with another man from the same area. They had been in a relationship for two years.

The woman’s paramour entered her house through the window Thursday night. The family members doubted the presence of someone else in the woman’s room. They then caught them in a compromising position.

The family members Friday morning took the matter up with the elders in the village and a decision was taken to get them married. As per the decision, the couple married at the Basudev Temple in the village in presence of others.

PNN