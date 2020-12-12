Cuttack: In a major crackdown Friday, a woman Maoist was killed during a combing operation jointly conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF).

The exchange of fire took place between the security forces and left-wing extremists at Gochhapada village in Kandhamal, Director General (DG) of Odisha Police Abhay informed Friday afternoon.

At a presser held at the Police Headquarters in Cuttack, DGP Abhay said, “Combing operation has been intensified in the area where the encounter between forces and the ultras took place. The body of a woman Maoist in uniform was recovered from the area.”

Two firearms and four rounds of live bullets including Maoist literature were seized from the spot during thorough search following the encounter.

Acting on a tip-off, combing operation was initiated under Gochhapada police limits, which has been continuing since December 9.

Notably, the DGP appealed to the ultras on this occasion to shun violence and join the mainstream in their better interest.

PNN