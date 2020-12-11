Bhubaneswar: Akash Pathak, the son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Panthak, pleaded his innocence Friday before the SDJM court here. Akash has been accused of 124 people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of giving them jobs. He did so posing as the MD of big company.

“I have not duped anyone and have proofs for the same,” Akash told the court.

Commissionerate Police produced the father and son duo before the SDJM court here. Kharavel Nagar police also informed the court about the other cases lodged against Akash and Abhay.

It should be stated here that the Crime Branch has taken Akash on remand for five days from Friday. Sources said that the Crime Branch sleuths want to interrogate Akash, his secretary David Peter and expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi face-to-face.

Akash had opened an office at his father’s government residence at Unit-9 in Bhubaneswar, from where he had been operating.

PNN