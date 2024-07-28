Keonjhar: A 39-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after being mauled by three wild bears while collecting tooth sticks and mushrooms at a rural forest near Kudabeda village under Patana forest range in Keonjhar district, Saturday morning.

The critically injured woman was identified as Kansla Munda, wife of Sudarshan Munda in Kudabeda village under Saharpada block in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Kansla was collecting tooth sticks and mushrooms in Kudabeda rural forest when three wild bears attacked her and mauled her critically.

Hearing her screams, villagers working at nearby farmlands rushed to the spot and drove the animals away. The villagers rescued the woman and rushed her to the Patana community health centre. She was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital after doctors administered her primary treatment.

When contacted, Patana forest ranger Banabihari Sardar said that the victim is undergoing treatment at Keonjhar headquarters hospital and will be provided financial assistance as per government norms.

PNN