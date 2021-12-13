Berhampur: Marital dispute between a woman named Tapaswini Dash and Dr Sumit Sahu has taken a new turn after the former moved the SDJM court alleging contempt of court against the latter. Tapaswini alleged that Sumit had disobeyed the court order and left her without any information December 10. As a result, the issue, which was moving towards an amicable settlement after the court’s order, has taken a new turn, Tapaswini’s lawyer Pradeep Kumar Behera said, Monday.

The counsel told the Berhampur SDJM Court here Monday that Sumit, who, Tapaswini claims to be her husband, has allegedly fled from the rented house defying the SDJM’s order three days back.

Sources said that as per the court order, Sumit and Tapswini were living together in the guest house belonging to Aska Sugar Mills. Being a doctor he left to join his duty at the hospital, Friday. However, he did not return home and has remained untraceable since then.

Sumit’s whereabouts are not known to Tapaswini, as she failed to contact him over phone. Following this, Tapaswini moved the SDJM Court once again alleging contempt of court.