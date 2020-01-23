Berhampur: A woman and her lover who were arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing the former’s husband were produced in a court here Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mita Sahu (25) and Saroj Maharana (31) belonging to Masanipadar Sahi under Sadar police limits in this town of Ganjam district.

Police said they had first registered a case of unnatural death case on the basis of a complaint lodged Tuesday by Mita. However, after Prafulla’s bother alleged foul play they changed the case to murder.

According to Sadar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Jayant Mohapatra, the woman registered the complaint stating that her husband Prafulla Sahu (32) had arrived at their home in Sukunda at around 8.00pm Tuesday in an inebriated condition.

The two got involved in a heated argument and during it, Prafulla suffered a grievous wound when he accidentally hit his head on the wall. It resulted in profuse bleeding and even though Prafulla was rushed to the hospital doctors pronounced him brought dead.

The cops started investigation from a different angle after Prafulla’s cousin Mahendra lodged a complaint Wednesday alleging his brother had been murdered in a pre-planned manner.

The allegation turned true after the post-mortem report came in. Doctors said Prafulla had died from strangulation and then he had been hit on the head with a blunt object.

The police then grilled Mita extensively. However, the lady then changed her statement and said her husband was vomiting when he arrived home and his condition deteriorated. As the two statements did not match, police suspected foul play and arrested Mita. Later, on her deposition that she was having an extra-marital affair with Saroj, police also arrested the latter.

Further investigation is currently on.

PNN