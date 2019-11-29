Soro: Malli Jena, a woman farmer of Soro in Balasore, has made herself self-sufficient by taking up nursery of saplings. She has set an example for others. Malli, 65, lives near Bidu Nayakbandh Chhak.

She started paddy and vegetable farming in her farmland in 2003. Later, she switched to raising saplings for fruits and other plants in the land.

“I bought high-yielding seeds of fruits, flowers and vegetables from outside and sown in the nursery. Gradually, nursery activities were expanded with selling of saplings,” he added.

She has been investing a lot of labour in this work. She has also provided livelihood to two families by engaging two people in the nursery.

“When I prepared saplings, I was overjoyed to see it,” she added.

She is not using fertilizers or chemicals. “My husband Rabindra Jena brings high-yielding seeds from dealers in Kolkata. I use natural compost and manure to raise saplings,” she added.

Now, traders throng her yard to buy varieties of saplings. Besides, she also provides consultative advice to others on sapling raising. “It is the saplings that have given me identity in the area as a woman farmer,” she quipped.