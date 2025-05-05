Malkangiri: An elderly woman was set ablaze allegedly by her daughter-in-law after she found the latter stealing money and jewellery from the household at MV-18 village under Malkangiri police limits in Malkangiri district, police said Sunday.

Renuka Vaidya, 55, sustained 60 per cent burns after her daughter-in-law Jaya, 23, allegedly poured petrol on her before setting her afire. She is now battling for her life and has been shifted to a private hospital in Raipur after being administered primary treatment at the Malkangiri headquarters hospital.

According to reports, Jaya too sustained burns to both hands in the process. The incident occurred April 27 at MV-18 village under Malkangiri police limits. Renuka’s son Abinash Vaidya, lodged a complaint at the police station the next day. Police have registered a case (No. 225/25) in this connection and launched an investigation. However, matters came to light after police disclosed about the case to the media Sunday.

IIC Ringan Kindo of Malkangiri police station said that Renuka’s son Abinash, who works outside the state, was married to Jaya of Konta village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh two years ago. During his absence, his wife Jaya and mother Renuka lived together at the family home. The family also owns a small grocery shop in the village which was run by Jaya, Renuka and one of their kin.

Sometime ago, Renuka found money and gold missing from the house in frequent intervals and suspected her daughter-in-law. She informed her son and advised installing CCTV cameras. Following this, Jaya tried to get rid of her mother-in-law, Kindo said. The incident occurred when Renuka was asleep at home.

“Taking advantage of the situation, Jaya poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She then locked the house and fled to her native village in Konta, taking her four-month-old son with her,” the IIC said as quoting the FIR.

Villagers, alerted by the smoke and cries, rescued Renuka in a critical condition and rushed her to the hospital, Kindo said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.

PNN