Joda: A woman and her son were killed after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck from the rear. The tragedy occurred on National Highway-520 near Kandara under Bileipada outpost of Joda police limits in Keonjhar district Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Sulakshani Giri and her son Sushil of Daduan village.

Sources said, Sushil along with his mother who rode pillion was coming home from Basudevpur Government Hospital on his bike (OR 09 4142). As they were nearing Kandara, a ten-wheeler truck hit them from the rear.

While Sulakshani died on the spot, locals rushed the critically injured Sushil to the hospital. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

As the news of their demise spread, hundreds of local people came out and staged a demonstration, disrupting traffic. On being informed, police reached the spot and pacified the people. They seized the vehicle and bodies. The driver fled the place after the mishap.

The villagers alleged that a portion of the National Highway-520 near Kandara is being repaired. But the company carrying out the construction work has not created a diversion road for the commuters to avoid the particular stretch. Accidents have become common on this stretch these days, they added.

