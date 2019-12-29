Kuanmara: The father of a pregnant woman of Saikula panchayat near Gopabandhunagar block of Mayurbhanj district Saturday filed a complaint with the Khunta police that her in-laws had attempted to murder her by setting her on fire. The injured woman has been as Nivedita Dey (20). She was first taken to the Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment before being shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

Police said that the father-in-law of the injured woman has been detained while efforts are on to locate her husband Indrajeet who is missing since the incident occurred.

According to the father of the lady, he had married off his daughter to Indrajeet more than one year ago. The couple was residing with the father of the husband. It has been learnt that Indrajeet was working at the kiosk of a bank in the district.

Sources said that a heated argument had taken place the couple Saturday night. Later she was found with grievous burn injuries following which she was rushed to the Balasore DHH.

