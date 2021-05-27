Mumbai: A video of Sonu Sood going is buzzing around the social media where a woman is seen tying a rakhi to Sonu then touching his feet. While she was heard telling that he’s like her brother, Sonu requested her not to do so.

The incident took place Wednesday when the actor was seen interacting with those in need under his Mumbai apartment.

Sonu Sood’s fan base is growing continuously. His work is being liked. Everyday thousands of people are seen asking for help. At the same time, Sonu also tries his best to help. People are also reaching to meet him after getting help. It can be seen in the video how people, gathered outside Sonu’s house, are waiting for his arrival at the main gate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dollywood Reporter (@thedollywoodreporters)

Earlier a video surfaced where fans were pouring milk on his big cut out, responding to which Sonu urged them to not waste it. “Humbled (heart emoji) Request everyone to save milk for someone needy,” he said, on the social media platform.

Sonu has been among the most active celebrities helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, since last year. He has been organising hospital beds, medicines and oxygen for those in need.