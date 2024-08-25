Jharsuguda: A woman was allegedly ostracised and tonsured following the order of a kangaroo court for hitting her during a quarrel in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Routbahal village under Laikera police station and four people including the husband of the woman were arrested.

According to police, the woman had a quarrel with her husband over some issue on August 9, during which she hit him.

Later, her husband informed the villagers about the incident and a kangaroo court was convened for a ‘trial.’ The kangaroo court has allegedly ordered that the woman would be ostracised and tonsured. It also allegedly imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the woman and directed her to give a mutton feast to people.

After she was tonsured and ostracised, the woman and her son approached the police and lodged a complaint.

“During the investigation, we found that the husband of the woman and three other senior persons of the village are involved in the act. We have arrested them,” said Dillip Kumar Behera, officer in charge of Laikera police station.

PTI