Cuttack: A woman who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into Mahanadi River in Cuttack and her husband who also jumped into the river to rescue her were both rescued by fire brigade Friday evening. The incident took place near Jobra anicut under Jagatpur police limits.

According to a source, the woman identified as Swagatika Mohanty (27) allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river. Later, her husband Rajesh Sahu (30) also jumped to the river in a bid to save his wife.

The couple had a love marriage nearly a year ago. Rajesh hails from Kendrapara town and Swagatika from Kalyani Nagar in Cuttack. The duo had differences for the last several months. After their marriage, they often indulged in severe altercations and family feud, Jagatpur police station IIC Rabindranath Meher informed.

Some locals spotted the couple and immediately informed the fire brigade who rescued the duo and admitted them to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack. The woman received injuries while the man was safe, fire services official Abani Swain said.

Local police have registered a case in this connection and started a probe which is underway. The exact reason behind the couple taking to the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, IIC Meher added.

PNN