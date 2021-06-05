Jharsuguda: Acting on the directions of Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, Sub-Collector Shiba Toppo Friday afternoon began a probe into an incident where an additional tehsildar was seen beating up a local watermelon vendor.

Video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

According to a source, both the lady additional tehsildar of Jharsuguda Jogita Tirkey and elderly fruit vendor Deben Jha including his minor son were brought to the Sub-Collector’s Office here for questioning as well as for recording their statements, an official said.

“I watched the viral video in which the additional tehsildar was seen allegedly beating up the elderly vendor. Statements of Deben Jha, his minor grandson and additional tehsildar Jogita Tirkey have been duly recorded. The investigation is underway. A detailed report of the probe will be handed over to the Collector for necessary action,” Toppo stated.

Notably, two separate petitions were filed in OHRC and NHRC in connection with the incident.

While rights activist Pradipta Kumar Nayak has filed a petition before Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), another activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has moved National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the issue.

The incident took place at Bombay Square in Jharsuguda town Wednesday. The video which went viral shows the accused lady tehsildar roughing up an old man – a makeshift watermelon shop owner – and his minor grandson in full public view.

PNN