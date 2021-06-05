Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 7,395 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,06,094. The active caseload in the state now stands at 78,687. Out of the 7,395 new infections, 4,169 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,226 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 40 fresh fatalities taking total tally in the state to 2,952 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 1,069 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 868 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (443), Balasore (285), Bargarh (171), Bhadrak (238), Bolangir (81), Boudh (133), Deogarh (57), Dhenkanal (81), Gajapati (52), Ganjam (69), Jagatsinghpur (288), Jajpur (516), Jharsuguda (66), Kalahandi (166), Kandhamal (76), Kendrapara (341), Keonjhar (158), Koraput (161), Malkangiri (110), Mayurbhanj (384), Nabarangpur (196), Nayagarh (243), Nuapada (22), Puri (356), Rayagada (125), Sambalpur (137), Subarnapur (91) and Sundargarh (267).

The State Pool reported 145 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,21,11,143 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 11,347.

PNN