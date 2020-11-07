Hinjili: Police Saturday recovered a woman’s body hanging from the roof of her house in Ward No-7 of Hinjili municipality in Ganjam district.

The police identified the deceased as the wife of Bhikari Sahu, a resident of Sompur village under Hinjili police limits.

Sources said, the family members had their dinner and went to sleep Friday night. Then everything was normal. Saturday morning, they woke up to this shocking news. She was found hanging with a rope from the roof.

On being informed, a team from Hinjili police station reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

While the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, local people smell a rat. But the police said they will not jump to any conclusion and the post-mortem report will provide them with a lead to solve the case.

PNN