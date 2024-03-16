Bhubaneswar: The body of a woman was fished out of Bindu Sagar tank, under Lingaraj Police Station limits here, Friday. The deceased was identified as Trupti Das, 53, a resident of IRC village in Nayapalli. The deceased’s family members reportedly told the police that she was mentally unstable. She did not return home since Thursday after she went to visit the Lingaraj temple.

Initial probe by the Lingaraj police has revealed that the woman slipped and fell into the tank while walking along the banks. She died by drowning, police said. The police have sent the body to the Capital Hospital for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. The deceased is survived by two sons.