Khurda: Bolagarh police have recovered a woman’s body from a place close to Bolagarh-Ichhapur bridge under Bolagarh police limits in Khurda district Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rozita Bibi, wife of Zabar Khan of Bolagarh area. The body has been sent to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem, it was learnt.

Some local residents first spotted the body. They immediately informed the police and the deceased’s family members. Meanwhile, her brother has lodged a report with the Bolagarh police alleging Rozita’s husband had murdered her. The couple married eight years ago and has two children.

Registering a case on the basis of the report lodged by the deceased’s brother, the police have launched a probe. According to them, it is too early to say definitively what has happened. “We are hoping the post- mortem report will provide us a clue to solve the case,” a police officer on the condition of anonymity said.

PNN