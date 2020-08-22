Chandbali: Police recovered the body of a woman hanging from a ceiling fan of her room at Panasapada village under Chanddbali police limits in Bhadrak district Saturday.

On basis of dowry torture and sexual harassment allegations levelled by the deceased’s family members, the police detained her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law (husband of her sister-in-law). Her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) is on the run.

According to the FIR, Sujata, daughter of Buddhadeb Nayak — a resident of Manipur Nuasahi village under Totapada panchayat of Banshada police limits — married Sarat Mohanty – son of Harihara Mohanty from Panaspada panchayat in July 2019.

Since Sarat works abroad, he left village for his workplace a short while after the wedding. In the meantime, Sujata’s in-laws started torturing her physically and mentally, demanding more dowry.

Besides, in absence of her husband, her brothers-in-law (husband’s brother and husband of her sister-in-law) forced her to keep intimate relationship with them. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room Saturday morning.

On being informed, Sujata’s family members lodged an FIR with Chandbali police station accusing Sujata’s in-laws of murdering her as she turned down their dowry demand and refused to keep physical relationship with her brothers-in-law.

Police brought down the body of the victims on presence of a magistrate and sent it for postmortem.

The cops also detained father-in-law Harihara Mahanti, mother-in-law Janaki Mohanty and husband of her sister-in-law Basant Nayak for interrogation. Efforts are on to nab the deceased’s brother-in-law Kalia Mahanta. With the help of a forensic team from Bhadrak, the police have launched an investigation.

PNN