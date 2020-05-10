Barbil: The half-charred body of an elderly woman was found in a jungle near Balita village under Barbil police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as 70-year-old Buduni Munda of Lahanda Munda Sahi under Joda police limits. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased’s son Saheb Munda has lodged a complaint with the police. He has alleged the Buduni’s daughter-in-law may have murdered here. Police said that they were looking into the possibility. The woman was last seen with her daughter-in-law and three grandchildren Saturday.

The five had gone into Balita forest to collect firewood. The accused had then asked the children to bring some water as she was feeling thirsty. When the children returned they did not find anyone. It seemed that the duo had vanished.

The children returned home and informed other family members. A search was launched, but to no avail. With darkness engulfing the forest, the search for the two had to be abandoned Saturday.

Family members again returned Sunday to the place where the duo had been last spotted. After a frantic search they located Buduni’s half-burnt body. However, at the time of filing this report there is still no report of the ‘missing’ daughter-in-law. Sources said that she might have escaped after ‘murdering’ Buduni.

PNN