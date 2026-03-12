Tensa: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her nephew following a domestic dispute at Sanua village under Koida police station in Sundargarh district Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Tapaswini Sethi, 40.

According to police, the incident occurred after an argument broke out between the woman and her nephew over some family issue.

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly attacked Tapaswini with an axe, leaving her dead on the spot.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, which was later sent to Koida hospital for a postmortem.

Koida police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused