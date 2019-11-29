Bhubaneswar: Ensuring that proper teaching standards are maintained in schools where students in the age group of six-14 years study the Odisha government Thursday decided to relieve teachers from the responsibility of the mid-day meal (MDM) management and handed over the responsibility to women self-help groups (SHGs).

The Mission Shakti and School and Mass Education Departments have issued a notification in this regard.

The state government will employ around 15,000 SHGs for running the MDM scheme. Initially, women SHGs will manage the MDM scheme at schools having more than 100 students.

As per the decision, the district education officer (DEO) will provide the list of schools having more than 100 students to the district social welfare officer (DSWO) to facilitate selection of suitable SHGs. Selection of the Women SHG for MDM management will be done by Collectors, a notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department stated.

PNN