Bhubaneswar: Even though life has been severely disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak, 39.51 lakh women under the Jan Dhan Yojna scheme in Odisha will receive Thursday the monthly financial assistance of Rs 500 in the first phase under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) Thursday. The money will be directed to the respective accounts direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode. The beneficiaries have been advised to withdraw the cash from ATM counters and micro ATM kiosks at petrol pumps following necessary regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The women have been advised to wash their hands properly before and after the withdrawal of cash. The women beneficiaries have also been asked to adopt safety measures like social distancing while visiting the ATM counters.

