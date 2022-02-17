Hinjilicut: In a heartwarming turn of events, women voters have outnumbered their male counterparts in the first phase of polling held for the three-tier panchayat polls under this block in Ganjam district, Wednesday.

Over 62,860 voters in the block exercised their franchise of which 32,872 are female and 30,988 are male.

The block registered 64 per cent polling as the total number of voters stands at 98,224, BDO Subrat Kumar Jena said. The first phase was held for the posts of 17 sarpanchs, 13 samiti members in three zilla parishad zones.

As many as 66 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts, while 49 candidates are in the battle for samiti members. Four sarpanchs and eight samiti members have been elected unopposed.

