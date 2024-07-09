Bhadrak: A lecturer of a women’s college in Bhadrak district has been suspended for allegedly slapping the principal, sources said Monday. According to sources, the Urdu lecturer of Bhadrak Women’s College, Naseema Khatun, had gone to the chamber of college principal Supriti Kar to get her signature on an application Saturday. The principal told her to come later as she was busy reading an important letter.

However, Naseema did not move away from the spot and placed her application on the letter that the principal was reading.

Following this, the principal kept the application inside the drawer. An infuriated Naseema allegedly slapped several times on the face of the principal. This led Principal Kar to file a complaint with the college management committee. Acting on the complaint, the college management committee conducted an urgent meeting Sunday and suspended Khatun from service. It is pertinent to mention here that the accused lecturer Khatun misbehaved with the principal several times earlier and this was also discussed during the meeting.