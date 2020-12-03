Mumbai: Wonder Woman 1984, starring Hollywood star Gal Gadot as the titular DC superhero, is slated to be released December 24 in Indian theatres. This information was given Thursday by Warner Bros Pictures (India). Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero blockbuster. Wonder Woman 1984 will see Gadot reprise her role as the Amazonian warrior Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman and Jenkins return at the helm.

The sequel follows Wonder Woman facing two all-new foes. They are ‘Max Lord’, played by Narcos star Pedro Pascal, and ‘The Cheetah’, essayed by Kristen Wiig, known for Bridesmaids.

Jenkins said the upcoming film follows the ‘superhero’ cast on an epic journey. “This is a classic tale told through a great Super Hero with a true ‘superhero’ cast. It’s an incredibly epic journey, but… What the story is and how it unfolds? I think less is more, the less I say, the more surprised the audiences will be,” the director said.

Denzil Dias, VP & MD, Warner Bros Pictures (India), said the studio is looking forward to releasing Wonder Woman 1984 in Indian theatres on Christmas eve. It will follow the debut of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in India, Friday.

“After Tenet, we are very proud to release another crowd pleaser in December. It is a perfect seasonal family entertainer, one that can best be enjoyed only on the big screen,” Dias said.

The film will also see Chris Pine return as ‘Captain Steve Trevor’, Robin Wright as ‘Antiope’, and Connie Nielsen as ‘Hippolyta’.

Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, Wonder Woman 1984 is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production.