Mumbai: Hollywood star Gal Gadot has replied to actor Hrithik Roshan, who had earlier praised the actress for essaying Wonder Woman perfectly in the new release, Wonder Woman 1984.

Gadot said she is glad that Hrithik had enjoyed the film.

“Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!” Hrithik had tweeted.

To this, Gadot has replied: “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.”

The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot reprising the titular superhero and her alter ego Diana Prince.

Hrithik watched the film with former wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor shared a string of pictures from the theatre and a few stills of Wonder Woman 1984.

