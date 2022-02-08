Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has planned to establish two pink booths in each of the 10 blocks for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls, a report said. The pink booths will be manned by women presiding officers and polling officers.

Only women voters will exercise their franchise in the pink booths. This arrangement has been made to attract women voters and to cast their choice in a cordial atmosphere. These booths will be managed by four women polling staffers. The district administration will also provide tight security for these booths, project director, DRDA said.

Booth No-8 and 12 in Alipur panchayat under Bari block, booth No 4 and 10 under Dasarathpur block, booth No-12 and 13 in Sadakpur panchayat under Korei block, booth No-17 and 18 in Rasulpur panchayat under Rasulpur block, booth No 1 and 2 in Khaira panchayat under Barchana block, booth No-9 and 10 in Trijanga panchayat under Danagadi block, booth No-2 and 8 in Bichitrapur panchayat under Jajpur block, Booth no- 2 and 3 in Jaraka panchayat under Dharmasala block, booth No- 5 and 6 in Ampaloba panchayat under Sukinda block, and booth No-5 and 6 in Mansara panchayat under Binjharpur block will be designated as special women booths or pink booths.

A pink booth established at the local ME School at Chitahata in Similia panchayat under ZP zone -13 during last panchayat polls had drawn appreciation from the Chief Election Commissioner of India and State Election Commissioner.