Sydney: In a recent study, researchers have found that while working from home in pyjamas during the Covid-19 pandemic did not lower productivity, it was linked to poorer mental health.

The study from Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, together with the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Sydney, 41 per cent of respondents said they experienced increased productivity while working from home.

Also, more than a third of the respondents reported that working from home resulted in poorer mental health.

When the study examined the effects wearing pyjamas had on productivity and mental health, it found that wearing pyjamas was associated with more frequent reporting of poorer mental health, reports zdnet.com.

Fifty nine per cent of the participants who wore pyjamas during the day at least one day a week, they admitted their mental health declined while working from home, vs 26 per cent who did not wear pyjamas while working from home.

“While we cannot determine whether wearing pyjamas was the cause or consequence of mental health deterioration, appreciation of the effect of clothing on cognition and mental health is growing,” the study authors were quoted as saying in zdnet.com.

The study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, also examined the impact children had on people while they worked from home.

It found that 63 per cent working from home with a toddler reported reduced overall productivity.

Similarly, people who had primary school children at home while they worked agreed that their productivity was hindered.

