Bhubaneswar: During his interaction with students at Nua-O – an initiative of the state government to provide a platform to youths for showcasing their talent – at the Sports Hostel Complex in Bhawanipur area in Sundargarh district, Monday, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian advised them to work hard with self-confidence as it would help them achieve success in life. He told the gathering of students – who came from various colleges – that the college transformation project in the district will be completed by February.

Highlighting the achievement of some of the eminent personalities from Sundargarh like Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, Pandian motivated the students to ‘dream big’ in life. Earlier during the day, Pandian reviewed the progress of various development projects and also interacted with the general public. The 5T Chairman reviewed the construction of instream storage structures at Bhasma on Ib river and Fulbari on Sapei river with an allocation of Rs 262.5 crore and Rs 123.75 crore, respectively. These storage structures have been sanctioned based on feedback received from public during Pandian’s visit to Sundargarh in March last year. He took stock of the progress of mega lift irrigation projects at Semina, Riughat, Khairidihi and Satara being executed with an allocation of Rs 232 crore.

The Nabin Odisha Chairman also reviewed the ongoing redevelopment of Vedvyas temple at Rourkela and Shiva temples at Ghoghar and Belsara. He reviewed the progress of railway over bridge at Rajgangpur which is being executed with an allocation of Rs 48.11 crore. The construction of the railway over bridge was expedited following the visit of Pandian in March last year.

The 5T Chairman also took stock of the progress of various mega piped water supply and other development projects in the district. He directed the officials to ensure the early completion of the projects. Many of the projects had been taken up following the visit of Pandian to Sundargarh in March 2023, when he attended grievance meetings and took feedback from the public, it was learnt.