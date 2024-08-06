Jharsuguda: A worker died and five others were injured following a poisonous gas leak at a private factory in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Tuesday, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Barun Pradhan (38), was working as a contractual worker in the factory.

The injured persons have been admitted to a healthcare facility, Umashankar Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jharsuguda, told PTI over phone.

“We have registered a case at Jharsuguda Sadar police station and the post-mortem of the body has been conducted,” he added.

PTI