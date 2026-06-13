Angul: A worker died after he was buried under a mound of soil at Bhaktipal under Samal police limits in Angul district’s Kaniha block, police said. The incident occurred Thursday night while work on a slurry pipeline project was underway.

The deceased worker, identified as Aman Kumar from Delhi, was trapped after a section of earth caved in over him. Co-workers and locals rushed to the site and rescued him from beneath the debris. Though he was immediately taken to the Godibandha Community Health Centre, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

On receiving information, Samal police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem after the deceased’s family members arrived Friday.

Police said an inquiry was underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident and whether safety norms were being followed at the worksite.