Bhubaneswar: Works, Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik tested positive for COVID-19, Sunday.

The minister took to social media to inform about his diagnosis. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and my health condition is stable now,” he tweeted.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Mallik also requested his friends who had come in contact with him last week to home quarantine themselves.

The other ministers who had tested positive for the virus were Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Labour Minister Susanta Singh.

The MLAs who had tested positive for COVID-19 are Bhubaneswar (North) legislator Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Baramba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Khandapada MLA and editor of ‘Sambad’ Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera.

Besides, MPs Suresh Pujari (Bargarh), Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak) and Ramesh Majhi (Nabarangpur) are undergoing treatment for the disease.

PNN