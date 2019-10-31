Bhubaneswar: A one-day consultative workshop on ‘Reorientation of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) for Tribal Development’ was organised by Department of SC & ST Development, Thursday. The key objectives of the workshop were to understand the issues and challenges in tribal development and discuss the road map for strategic and transformational tribal development.

The workshop was participated by R Balakrishnan, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Development Commissioner, Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary SC & ST Development Department, AB Ota, Director SCSTRTI and other sector experts.

Presentations and discussions were held on effectiveness of the functioning and institutional mechanism of the ITDAs, core issues of the tribal development, challenges and impediments faced by the ITDAs in meeting their desired objectives, and critical suggestions to strengthen the ITDAs for effective delivery of its core objectives of tribal development.

Based on the deliberations by dignitaries and open house discussions a roadmap for tribal development will be conceptualised and a strategy framed to have focused intervention in livelihood and economy, address real time requirement of tribal households, health and nutrition intervention measures through convergence mode.