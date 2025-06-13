Loisingha: A district-level workshop held at Nagaon under Agalpur block in Bolangir district Thursday focused on the empowerment of women and girls with an aim to raise awareness and promote welfare initiatives among them.

The workshop was organised by the voluntary outfit ‘Child Rights and You’ in collaboration with Palli Alok Pathagar.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Sujata Dora highlighted the significance of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in fostering child and maternal health.

Shivani Thakur, coordinator of the Mamata Yojana, delivered an insightful presentation on key issues including child marriage, nutrition, and women’s health.

She also emphasised the importance of helpline services such as 181 (women’s helpline), 1098 (childline), and 112 (emergency services), and provided information on the One Stop Centre and Swadhar Griha initiatives.

Sudhir Kumar Panda, RBSK Manager at the district headquarters hospital, spoke about various health programs, including Amlan, Khushi, Shraddha Clinic, and the distribution of iron tablets for adolescent girls.

Hemant Nag, Health Services Manager, informed attendees about the availability of 12 essential health services at the village level and advocated for strengthening Rural Welfare Committees to promote healthier communities.

PNN