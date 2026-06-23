Bhubaneswar/Bhawanipatna: Para-badminton player Akash Ranjan Munda from Kalahandi district won two gold medals and a silver medal at the World Abilitysport Youth Games 2026 in Mersin, Türkiye, bringing international acclaim to the state.

Munda claimed gold in the men’s singles SL3 category and the mixed doubles SL3- SU5 event, while also securing silver in the men’s doubles SL3- SU5 competition at the prestigious youth para-sports championship held from June 17-21.

The achievement earned Munda the World Champion title in para badminton at the tournament, which is recognised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and is regarded as one of the premier international competitions for young para-athletes.

The Indian contingent was led by Dronacharya Award recipient Gaurav Khanna, whose guidance played a key role in the team’s performance throughout the event. Munda is the son of Suniti Munda and late Gour Shankar Munda.

A resident of Madanmohan Pada in Bhawanipatna and originally from Brahmanchhendia village in Kalahandi’s Dharmagarh block, he emerged as one of India’s standout performers at the Games.

Congratulatory messages poured in from across Odisha and the country following his success. Speaking after the event, Munda dedicated his medals to his late father, Gour Shankar Munda.

He said his achievements were possible because of his father’s sacrifices and expressed gratitude to parents who work tirelessly for their children’s dreams.